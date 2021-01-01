As part of the operational-preventive measure “Illegal immigrant”, police officers revealed facts of fictitious registration of foreign citizens. A 32-year-old woman from Ufa is suspected of committing the illegal registration.

According to preliminary data, it was established that in the period from January 2020 to September of this year, the woman, for a monetary reward, carried out a fictitious registration of 20 foreign citizens, without providing them with the actual place of residence, knowing from the start that they would not live at that address.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 9 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Ufa instituted a criminal case against the suspect on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”.

Work in this direction continues and is under special control of the leadership.