“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) revealed facts of poaching of aquatic biological resources in the waters of the Lena River and illegal hunting in the territory of the Bulunsky District.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police received information that in the summer period one of the fish processing companies caught Siberian sturgeon in excess of the allocated quota.

Operatives inspected the vessel belonging to the head of the commercial enterprise. More than 430 kilograms of fish of the sturgeon family and 88 kilograms of black caviar were found in the refrigerated hold, which exceeded the quota available to the entrepreneur for the extraction of especially valuable aquatic biological resources by 330 kilograms. In addition, there was a cut moose carcass, two hunting rifles and fishing gear.

Ichthyological examination confirmed that Siberian sturgeon was seized. This specie is included in the List of Especially Valuable Wild Animals and Aquatic Biological Resources and is protected by international treaties of the Russian Federation.

The preliminary damage caused to the state exceeds 7 million rubles.

The interrogator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Department “Yakutskoye” instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under Articles 258 and 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which are currently combined into one proceeding and transferred for investigation to the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Currently, necessary investigative and operational measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident are being taken,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.