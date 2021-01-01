“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region suppressed the activities of a group that specialized in real estate fraud. As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained a man and a woman who had arrived several years ago in Kaliningrad from a Central Asian country.

The Police found that the offenders acted according to a well-established scheme. They were finding in advance lonely citizens, who owned living space. Then, by deception and abuse of trust, they transferred the ownership of those apartments to their accomplices through concluding donation agreements. In particular, in that way they acquired ownership of a two-room apartment of a Kaliningrad resident worth four million rubles.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. The suspects were detained by operatives with the participation of the Rosgvardia. Searches were conducted, documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against the man. His female accomplice is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. Other episodes of illegal activities of the defendants are being established. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.