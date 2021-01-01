“An Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Bashkortostan completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against three members of an organized group accused of committing a crime under part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As previously reported, the unlawful activities of the offenders were stopped in 2017 by officers of the Center for Countering Extremism and the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan with the participation of colleagues from the FSB of Russia.

According to investigators, a citizen of one of the republics of Central Asia was the alleged leader of the group. It also included nine other people, four of whom were foreigners.

The defendants provided forged documents to natives of Central Asian countries for a fee. The list of forged documents included residence permits, driver's licenses, medical books and labor cards, patents, migration cards, certificates of proficiency in the Russian language and the basics of the legislation of the Russian Federation as well as other documents.

In total, 1,720 facts of illegal stay of foreign citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation were established.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Court for consideration on the merits,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.