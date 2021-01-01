Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel, Major General of the Internal Service Lyudmila Bode, presented certificates of completion of the advanced training course to officers of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation and law enforcement officers of African states participating in peacekeeping missions.

The ceremony was also attended by the Chief of the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Training of Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Colonel Andrei Skivterist, Deputy Chief of the Division for Organizing the Activities of the Foreign Staff of the Russian MIA and employees sent to peacekeeping missions, of the Department for International Cooperation of the Russian MIA Lieutenant Colonel of the Police Natalia Melnik, an employee of the Police Department of the UN Secretariat - UN expert Ablawi Mause Nojigno and faculty of the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Training of Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Opening the ceremony, Lyudmila Bode welcomed the graduates. In her speech, the representative of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel highly appreciated the work done by the leadership of the university and teachers:

“When organizing this course, we tried to consider the requirements for the selection of candidates in accordance with the new professional standards of the UN police. Today's graduation ceremony is the second this year. This is evidence of the demand for the training of candidates for participation in peacekeeping missions conducted by the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Training of Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The Russian Peacekeepers Training Center has been successfully operating for more than 20 years. During this time, more than 2.5 thousand highly professional police officers - candidates for participation in peacekeeping missions were trained within its walls.

Long-term international cooperation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in this area contributes to the strengthening of global and regional law and order. The Ministry has experience in the field of crime prevention and is ready to share it with the world police community.

The training of foreign specialists is the contribution of the Russian Federation to assisting African countries in strengthening their peacekeeping and law enforcement capabilities.”

Lyudmila Bode congratulated the audience on the successful completion of the course and expressed confidence that thanks to the training, the graduates will represent their states in the ranks of the UN international police.

The ceremony participants were greeted by the UN international expert Ablawi Mause Nojigno who, in her turn, also congratulated the participants on the successful passing of the SAAT exams and expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the MIA of Russia All-Russian Advanced Training Institute for the high quality of the organization of the course of training candidates for peacekeeping missions.

Representative of the MIA of Russia Administration of Foreign Relations Natalia Melnik congratulated Russian and foreign specialists on the successful completion of the training and expressed confidence that the received experience will contribute to fulfilling at a high professional level the service task set.

On behalf of the course participants from law enforcement agencies of African states, an employee of the special department of the General Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Senegal, police lieutenant Cisse Cheikh, spoke. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the leadership of the MIA of Russia All-Russian Advanced Training Institute and the UN expert for the high quality of the educational process and invaluable knowledge gained during the training.