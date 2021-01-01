MIA of Russia has prepared draft departmental order “On approval of indicative indicators for federal state control (supervision) in road safety.”

The need to develop the draft order appeared due to the entry into force of the Federal Law of July 31, 2020, No. 248-FZ “On State Control (Supervision) and Municipal Control in the Russian Federation”, which provides for the development and approval of indicative indicators for federal state control (supervision) in the field of road safety.

Indicative indicators will be used to monitor control (supervision) activities, analyze them, identify problems arising in their implementation and determine the causes of their occurrence, as well as to prepare an annual report on federal state control (supervision) in the field of road safety.

The proposed indicative indicators consider the results of activities of organizing and conducting planned and unscheduled control (supervisory) measures both with interaction with controlled persons and without interaction with them, as well as the results of preventive measures.

The draft decree is currently going through the process of public discussion on the Single portal for posting information about the development by federal executive bodies of draft regulations and the results of their public discussion.