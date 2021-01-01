Today, an operational meeting was held in the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia under the leadership of the Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation - Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Lieutenant-General of the Justice Sergey Lebedev, during which the results of preliminary investigation bodies of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow for 9 months of 2021 were summed up. The Department Chief assessed the results of the investigative units’ work and outlined priority areas for the coming period.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the leadership of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, the preliminary investigation bodies of the district level units of Moscow, the Internal Affairs Department of the Moscow Metro, and the Fourth Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

During the meeting, a report on the results of activities of the preliminary investigation bodies of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow was made by the Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department, Major-General of the Justice Aleksandr Vokhmyanin. He summed up the results in the areas of activity, outlined a number of topical issues and focused on the effectiveness of the execution of the instructions of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department.

It is noted that the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow is among the top ten units with the largest number of pending criminal cases investigated by its officers. A large number of resonant, complex criminal cases are investigated, which imposes increased responsibility on the leadership for the organization of work in the most effective way.

Chiefs of the preliminary investigation bodies of the Moscow’s GA reported on the measures taken to eliminate shortcomings in the work.

Summing up the results of the operational meeting, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation - Chief of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department, Lieutenant-General of Justice Sergey Lebedev outlined topical issues that should be given special attention in the coming period: improving the quality of the preliminary investigation and the effectiveness of procedural activities, reducing the time for investigation of criminal cases, organizing effective cooperation in the investigation of crimes, as well as improving service discipline and legality.

According to Sergey Lebedev, a more thorough approach is also required in the organization of work of selecting personnel for investigative units and improving the professional skills of officers. The Deputy-Minister instructed the chiefs of the preliminary investigation bodies to take these issues under personal control.