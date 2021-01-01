“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Ramenskoe” of the Moscow Region detained the suspect of theft of pensioners' savings.

The police was contacted by an 86-year-old resident of the Ramensky Urban District with a report of fraud. It turned out she had received a call from the girl who introduced herself as her granddaughter. The interlocutor said that she had become the culprit of a traffic accident, and to avoid criminal liability, she needed money. Then a man who pretended to be a law enforcement officer picked up the phone and explained the procedure for transferring the funds. At the appointed time, the applicant gave five hundred thousand rubles to the taxi driver who drove up to her entrance.

As a result of the operational-search activities the police detained one of the offenders in Moscow. The police seized the stolen money from him and returned it to the victim.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Ramenskoe” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation suggests that the detainee may be involved in the commission of another fraud against a 68-year-old local resident. The damage caused to her amounted to three hundred thousand rubles. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all accomplices and all the facts of the detainee’s criminal activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.