“Officers of the Drug Control unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tuapsinsky District of the Krasnodar Territory detained a suspect of attempted sale of drugs.

During the operational-search activities, the police stopped the car run by a resident of the city of Tuapse. In the car, investigators found thirty polymer bags with a crystal-like substance of white color. According to the results of the examination, the seized substance was recognized as a N-methylephedrone with a total weight of about fifteen kilograms.

Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tuapsinsky District of the Krasnodar Territory instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The investigation of the criminal case is now in the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory.

It turned out that the offender purchased drugs on the Internet for further sale in a contactless way. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.