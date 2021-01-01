Investigation Unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” proved the guilt of former workers of one of the medical institutions of the regional center in the abuse of official powers.

During the investigation, it was established that the deputy chief physician born in 1961, with the complicity of a senior nurse born in 1973, used the data of familiar citizens for fictitious registration in the positions of sanitary workers in the district polyclinic. In fact, none of them showed up at the workplace or performed any duties. Subsequently, funds (wages and other payments received in the accounts of “dead souls”) were cashed out and used by the defendants for personal needs. The total amount of the damage exceeded 2 million rubles.

On this fact, a criminal case was instituted against the deputy chief physician on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Abuse of official powers”, and against the nurse - on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 33, part 1 of Article 285 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Complicity in abuse of official powers”. During the investigation, the defendants compensated for material damage in full.

Having considered the materials of the case, the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk found the women guilty and sentenced them to 2 years of imprisonment for the deputy chief physician (suspended), and 1 year 8 months of imprisonment for her accomplice (suspended).