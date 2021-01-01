At the stationary point “Kushchevsky” of the Road Patrol Service, Traffic Police officers stopped for a check of documents the Ford Fusion car run by a 34-year-old resident of the Moscow Region. At the sight of the police, the man got visibly nervous.

As a result of the inspection of the vehicle under the rear passenger seat, state traffic inspectors found and seized fourteen bundles with a powdery substance of light color. The man was detained and taken to the police station for further investigation.

According to the expert opinion the seized substance is a narcotic drug - mephedrone, weighing in total over 600 grams.

It was established that the offender purchased the prohibited substance via the Internet and planned to sell in a contactless way on the territory of the city of Krasnodar.

Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kushchevsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Sanctions of the article provide for the maximum punishment in the form of life imprisonment. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detained man.