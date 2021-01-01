Today the MIA of Russia posted a draft federal law “On Amendments to Article 14 of Federal Law “On Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in Russian Federation” on the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/).

The draft law was prepared with a view of resolving the issue of the implementation by citizens of the Russian Federation who have citizenship (nationality) of a foreign state, which has not been terminated for reasons beyond their control, on the territory of the Russian Federation of certain types of activities (filling-in of positions) provided for in part 1 of Article 14 of the Federal Law of July 25, 2002 No. 115-FZ “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation”.

The draft law also regulates the issue of admission of citizens of the Russian Federation whose foreign citizenship (nationality) has not been terminated for reasons beyond their control, in exceptional cases in the manner determined by the President of the Russian Federation, to the mentioned types of activities (positions), if the implementation of the relevant type of activity (filling-in of a position) does not require registration of admission to state secrets.