“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region on suspicion of drug trafficking detained a 44-year-old resident of the city of Balakovo.

Investigators found that the offender in his garage cultivated prohibited plants. He dug a hiding place under the garage box, where he created all the necessary conditions for the growth of hemp. The man equipped several compartments with mini-greenhouses, equipping each with forced air ventilation, as well as phytolamps, which provided the necessary temperature.

The Police seized 205 bushes of cannabis, as well as 454 grams of dried hemp leaves. The owner of the garage explained that he was growing the plants for the purpose of marketing.

Investigation Division of the MIA Inter-Municipal Administration “Balakovskoye” instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.