“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow suppressed a series of frauds against elderly citizens. Five suspects who had come to the capital from other regions of Russia and neighboring countries were detained.

According to investigators, the offenders have been working as part of an organized group for several months already. Posing as employees of state and municipal organizations, they entered the apartments of Moscow pensioners under the pretext of the need to clean the ventilation ducts. Those who tried to refuse were threatened with administrative prosecution and disconnection of gas supply.

For their services the suspects charged from 7.5 to 12 thousand rubles. After receiving the money, they simulated preventive work, and then fled. Police have data that at least 50 people have suffered from the illegal actions.

As a result of operational-search activities the Moscow police in collaboration with Rosgvardia officers detained the suspects at their places of residence. During the searches, electronic data carriers with client bases, computer equipment, seals and other documents of evidentiary value were found and seized in residential and office premises used by the detainees.

The Investigative Unit of the Investigative Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow charged the detainees with a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose for four suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody and for their female accomplice - a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, operational and investigative measures are being carried out to establish channels for the sale of the counterfeit products, as well as other possible participants in the illegal activities," said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.