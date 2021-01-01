“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khanty-Mansy Autonomous District - Ugra suppressed illegal gambling activities on the territory of several municipalities.

Operatives identified five clandestine clubs in which the offenders had organized gambling in order to make profit.

In the premises where the clubs were located, more than 180 units of gaming equipment, more than 33 million rubles, as well as mobile phones, flash cards and accounting documentation were seized.

Subsequently, the police identified the alleged organizers of the illegal activities and detained them, with the participation of the Rosgvardia. According to preliminary information, four local residents aged from 33 to 37 ensured the uninterrupted operation of the equipment, as well as monitored the movement of funds and disposed of profits.

Currently, based on the materials collected by police officers, the Investigative Department in the KhMAO-Ugra of the Investigative Committee of Russia, a criminal case has been instituted on the grounds of a crime under part three of Article 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.