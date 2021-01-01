In the course of operational-preventive action “Illegal immigrant”, police precinct officers of the Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreigners.

According to the police, in April of this year, a local resident born in 1954 illegally registered 100 foreign citizens at the place of her own registration and residence in a private house located in the Tsentralny District of the city, not planning to provide them with accommodation in the future.

When submitting documents for registration, the woman was repeatedly warned by officials about responsibility for violations of migration legislation, but she still breached the law.

According to law enforcement officers, the woman was previously prosecuted for a similar crime in the field of migration.

The detainee pleaded guilty to the crime and explained that she had received a remuneration for her services - more than 50 thousand rubles.

The Investigative unit of police division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.