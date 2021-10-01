“Officers of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with officers of the FSB of Russia, blocked the channel of illegal trafficking in firearms. Operatives received information that residents of the Moscow Region were involved in the illegal activities.

Police documented the sale of artisanally converted pistol and submachine gun with a set of ammunition. The examination confirmed the fitness of the arms for firing live ammunition.

It was established that in a rented garage on the territory of Krasnoznamensk, three offenders organized a workshop. By replacing parts, they converted the deactivated arms back into combat arms for further sale.

As a result of an interdepartmental special operation with the participation of special units of the Rosgvardia, the suspects were detained. During searches in the premises they used, two submachine guns, 14 pistols and revolvers with signs of modification, three grenades, 32 rifled pistol barrels, more than 1,300 cartridges of various calibers, machines and tools, bundles with a substance of plant origin weighing more than 6 kg were found and seized. The seized items were sent to the forensic center for research.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the suspects on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 222 and 223 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them. Currently, further operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.