“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation with colleagues from the Ryazan Region, in cooperation with representatives of the FSB of Russia, solved the murder of a teenager.

A few days ago, the police received a message about the disappearance of a 15-year-old resident of one of the villages of the Ryazan Region. Police officers immediately began search and operational activities.

At the place of residence of the teenager, investigators found traces of blood. There was every reason to believe that a crime had been committed against the teenager.

In the course of further work, the police got on the trail of the alleged attackers - a woman and a man (the former stepfather of the missing boy). The man's car was also found to have the teenager's blood, which the forensic study confirmed.

According to preliminary data, in the home of the teenager, the suspects stabbed him several times with a knife, as a result of which he died. Then they took the body to a forest belt in the Ryazansky district and threw it into an abandoned well, where it was found by the police.

The Investigative Department in the Irkutsk Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The malefactors were detained. They reportedly practiced occultism.

Operative search activities and investigative steps are on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.