“Operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region suppressed the illegal activities of three local residents who had organized the manufacture and sale of falsified alcohol-containing products.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders had equipped a clandestine workshop in a warehouse in the village of Zheleznodorozhny in the city of Kopeysk. There was an automated line for bottling alcohol-containing liquid, as well as a warehouse of packaging materials, raw materials and finished products. In addition, the operatives found stocks of alcohol in the village of Pechenkino, in the premises used by the defendants as a transshipment base.

During the searches conducted by the police together with colleagues from the regional departments of the FSB and Rosgvardia, 6.5 thousand bottles of vodka of various brands without mandatory marking and more than nine tons of alcohol were seized. According to available information, the illegally produced alcoholic beverages were distributed in the Chelyabinsk, Sverdlovsk and Kurgan regions.

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA the Chelyabinsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to three suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Alcohol raw materials, used in the production, have been sent for examination,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.