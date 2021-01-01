“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ishimsky” suppressed the trafficking in unmarked alcohol products.

In one of the warehouses near the city cemetery, the police found production equipment, plastic containers with alcohol and cardboard boxes with finished goods. More than a thousand bottles of alcohol were seized.

On suspicion of organizing the illegal activities, the tenant of the premises was detained, who confessed to the crime and said that he planned to sell alcohol-containing liquid through retail outlets in the city of Ishim.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ishimsky” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.