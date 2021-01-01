“The Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against three members of a criminal community accused of committing crimes under Articles 159, 174.1 and 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2016 to 2018, eight residents of different regions of Russia united and created a criminal organization with the aim of stealing citizens' money. It consisted of two groups, one of them was located in the city of Karachayevsk, the second - in the city of Krasnodar.

On a well-known Internet site, the defendants placed ads for the sale of goods or the provision of services at prices below market prices. In private apartments, two call centers were equipped to call potential buyers. The offenders offered citizens to transfer to the settlement accounts of third parties an advance payment for the goods or services of interest to them. After receiving the money, they stopped communicating.

To date, 416 facts of fraudulent actions of the criminal community members have been established. The total damage caused to residents of 68 regions of the country exceeds six million rubles.

In 2018 and 2019, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic detained four defendants, three more were put on the international wanted list. It was also found out that another accomplice took part in the illegal activities while serving a sentence in prison.

During the preliminary investigation, pre-trial cooperation agreements were concluded with three members of the community. In this connection, criminal cases against them were organized into a separate proceeding.

Currently, criminal cases against three members of a criminal organization with an indictment approved by the prosecutor have been sent to the Karachayevsky City Court of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic for consideration on the merits. Criminal cases against two more accomplices are already under consideration in court,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.