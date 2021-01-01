MIA of Russia has prepared a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation, “On Amendments to Certain Acts of the Government of the Russian Federation”.

The draft resolution was developed with the aim of further implementation of the provisions of the draft federal law No. 1193560-7 “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation” and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation”, submitted to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in June of this year.

This draft law is aimed at establishing a special legal regime for foreign citizens and stateless persons studying full-time under the educational program of higher education that has state accreditation in a state educational organization of higher education or a state scientific organization of the Russian Federation located on the territory of the Russian Federation. For the designated category of foreign citizens, the issuance of a temporary residence permit for the purpose of obtaining education (RVPO), as well as a visa of a temporary resident for the entire period of study is provided for.

The draft resolution proposes to introduce corresponding amendments to the Rules for the migration registration of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation, approved by the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of January 15, 2007 No. 9, and paragraph 43 of the Regulations on the establishment of the form of a visa, the procedure and conditions for its issuance and issuance, the extension of its validity, its restoration in case of loss, as well as the procedure for cancellation of the visa, approved by the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of June 9, 2003 No. 335.