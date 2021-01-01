The Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 180 and paragraphs “a” and “b” of part of part 2 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, in relation to a group of persons who had organized in the territory of Novosibirsk the illegal use of third party's trademarks and the acquisition and storage for the purpose of sale of goods without marking required for by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that six foreign citizens aged from 31 to 42 years in the retail outlets rented by one of the defendants and located in the Tsentralny District of Novosibirsk organized trade in counterfeit clothes and shoes under the guise of well-known world brands in the absence of authorizing documents.

The illegal activities of the group were stopped in June 2020 during the operational-search activities carried out by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region with the power support of the OMON of the Rosgvardia.

During the searches in retail outlets, police officers found and seized from illegal trafficking counterfeit goods in the amount of more than 8 thousand pairs of shoes and about 900 pieces of clothing.

According to the results of the examinations, it was established that the rights holders of well-known brands suffered a damage of more than 70 million rubles.

Currently, the group participants have been charged with illegal use of means of individualization of goods, committed with causing a major damage.

The criminal case was sent to the Tsentralny District Court of Novosibirsk for consideration on the merits.