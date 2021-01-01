Officers of the MIA of Russia Division “Stepnovsky” revealed a fact of fraud in documenting a disability pension.
During the preliminary investigation, it was established that a 37-year-old resident of the village of Varenikovsky provided to the state institution, carrying out social payments, false data about his alleged disease that gave the right to accrue a disability pension. On the basis of the documents presented, the man received a total of over one million rubles.
According to the results of the examination, the citizen did not have a disease that allowed him to be recognized as a disabled person.
In respect of the suspect, the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division “Stepnovsky” instituted criminal proceedings against the man on features of a crime under part 4 of Article 159.2 of the Russian Criminal Code.
