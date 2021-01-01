In May of this year, a Ryazan woman turned to the police and reported that she had paid for a vacation voucher with the help of a friend working in a travel agency, but on the day of departure it turned out that the tour was not paid for. After that, the applicant could not contact the employee of the travel agency.

Operatives of the criminal investigation department conducted a check and found out that the applicant had chosen and paid for a tourist voucher with the help of a 39-year-old Ryazan woman, who until recently had worked in one of the travel agencies of Ryazan, but resigned a few months ago.

Also, the operatives found out that the former employee could use the client base of the travel agency and, possibly, someone else from that list turned to her and suffered, because over the years of work in the agency she won the trust of many customers.

The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region instituted a criminal case against the 39-year-old Ryazan woman based on the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the investigation, several residents of Ryazan were identified who suffered from the activities of the former employee of the travel agency. They also thought that the Ryazan woman continued to work with the travel agency and, without drawing up contracts, gave her money to buy vouchers, but did not receive the services.

To date, the investigator of the investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region has identified 22 Ryazan residents who had suffered from the fraud. The total damage was estimated at 1 million 46 thousand rubles.

In total, the client base used by the malefactor contained information about more than a hundred people. The investigation plans to interview these people to identify all the victims.

Currently, criminal cases against the fraud suspect have been combined into one criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.