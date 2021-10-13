Officers of the regional Department for Migration Issues together with colleagues from the operational units of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region and the regional Department of the FSB, the Border Department of the FSB in the region, conducted large-scale control and supervisory measures to suppress violations of the migration legislation.

The raid took place on agricultural land in the Gorodishchensky District near the village of Novaya Nadezhda.

In total, 40 citizens of the Central Asian republics, carrying out work on picking beets and carrots, were identified and delivered to the police department.

According to the results of the inspections, numerous violations of Russian migration legislation were revealed. 31 protocols on administrative offences have been drawn up in respect of the foreigners. Some of them are now being considered in court - the issue of administrative expulsion of foreign citizens from the Russian Federation is being resolved, in accordance with 21 protocols, decisions on imposing fines have been made.

Currently, measures are being taken for establishing all persons involved in the said illegal activities. They face an administrative fine of up to 800 thousand rubles for each foreign worker involved in labor activity in violation of the law.