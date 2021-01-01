“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, together with colleagues from the Vladimir Region, revealed facts of illegal production and trafficking in alcoholic beverages.

It was established that the clandestine workshop was located on the territory of a former car depot in the Petushinsky District of the Vladimir Region. During the inspection of the production facilities, a semi-automatic production line, empty glass bottles, packaging material, as well as more than 23 thousand ready-to-sell bottles of alcohol and alcohol-containing liquid with a total volume of more than 17 thousand liters were found. According to available information, falsified products were sold in the Moscow Region.

A criminal case with regard to the facts was instituted by the MIA of Russia Division for the Petushinsky District under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish the organizer of the illegal business and all the participants in the illegal production and trafficking in alcoholic products,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.