“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Internal Security together with colleagues from the Internal Security Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, detained a suspect of an attempted fraud.

The police found that Senior Inspector of the detached battalion of the traffic police of the Department of Internal Affairs for the South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow had received information about the initiation by district investigators of a criminal case on illegal banking activities against the ex-director of a commercial company. He convinced the entrepreneur that he allegedly was able to influence the termination of the investigation. The offender charged for his services 35 million rubles.

The police captain was detained red-handed in the premises of one of the restaurants in the north-west of the capital when receiving part of the money in the amount of 15 million rubles,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

Criminal proceedings were instituted by the investigative authorities on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

“Currently, all the circumstances of the incident and possible accomplices of the unlawful act are being established,” said Irina Volk.