Leadership of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department took control over the investigation of a traffic accident in Sochi.

The investigation of a criminal case against the alleged culprit of the resonant traffic accident, which occurred on October 9 in the city of Sochi, was taken under control by the leadership of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The investigator of the Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi, Krasnodar Territory, instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, on October 9 at about 21.00 on the highway “Adler - Alpika Service” during the overhanging maneuver, he drove into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with a Volkswagen car.

As a result of a traffic accident, the passenger of the “Volkswagen” car born in 1986 died from the injuries before the arrival of the ambulance team. The driver born in 1993 and the second passenger born in 1991 received injuries of varying severity and were taken to a medical facility.

During the preliminary investigation, a complex of investigative actions was carried out: inspection of the scene, interrogation of the suspect and witnesses, forensic medical examinations were appointed in respect of the passengers of the Volkswagen car.

Today, the driver of the Mercedes car was indicted. The Adlersky District Court of Sochi determined for him a preventive measure in the form of house arrest.

An instruction was sent to the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow to carry out certain investigative actions, in particular, to call for questioning as witnesses all the passengers who were in the cabin of a Mercedes car.