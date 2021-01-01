The Yurginsky City Court delivered a guilty verdict in the criminal case against a 55-year-old resident of Taiga. She was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Attempted illegal production, sale or transportation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogs in a particularly large amount”.

In the Summer of 2020, during a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region received information about the involvement of the defendant in drug trafficking in the city of Taiga. As a result of the operational combination, the police detained her red-handed.

With the participation of fighters of the special purpose detachment “Grom”, operatives in Yurga stopped the car in which the drug dealer was moving. During a personal search, the police seized from her a bundle with carfentanil weighing more than 200 grams, which is an especially large amount. The detainee became a defendant in a criminal case.

The investigation established that the batch of the prohibited substance received by the defendant in a contactless way was intended for further sale in the Taiga.

The evidence collected by the investigation was found sufficient for a guilty verdict of the court. The defendant was sentenced by Court to 10 years of imprisonment in a strict regime penal colony.