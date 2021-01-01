Operatives of the St. Petersburg Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region conducted a special operation to detain members of an organized group who had created an on-line store and traded synthetic drugs through it using the so-called caches.

The SUV, on which the offenders delivered another batch of drugs, was blocked by the police right on the highway, by simulating a traffic jam. In the car there were detained the 25-year-old organizer of the online store and his 26-year-old accomplice, engaged in packing the goods and placing them to caches. During the inspection of the car interior, operatives found 35 bundles of mephedrone, prepared for placement to caches.

According to the police, the offenders distributed drugs in the Kurortny District of St. Petersburg, as well as in the Vyborgsky and Priozersky districts of the Leningrad Region. Having received operational information, police officers found 32 caches of mephedrone in those areas. After that, the police conducted an urgent search in the garage of the organizer of the on-line store in the city of Sestroretsk and found a warehouse with an assortment of drugs with a total weight of almost 4.5 kilograms.

A criminal case was initiated against the members of the organized group under part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Both the offenders have been placed into custody.