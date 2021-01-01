The Russian MIA has prepared a draft federal law “On Amendments to Article 18.19 of the Code of Administrative Offences”.

The draft law amends Article 18.19 of the Code of the Russian Federation on Administrative Offenses, which provides for administrative liability for violation of the rules of notifying authorized state bodies about training or about the termination of training of foreign citizens and stateless persons in educational organizations.

By virtue of the provisions of the Federal Law of July 15, 2002 No. 115-FZ “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation”, educational organizations are currently obliged to submit notifications within the prescribed period of time on granting an academic leave to a foreign citizen, on the completion or termination of a foreign citizen's studies in an educational organization or on the unauthorized departure of a foreign citizen from an educational organization.

In accordance with the draft federal law No. 1193560-7 “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation” and certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation submitted by the Government of the Russian Federation in June this year to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the obligation to submit such a notification will also apply to scientific organizations that are granted the right to teach foreign citizens under certain educational programs.

In this regard, corresponding changes are being made to Article 18.19 of the Code of the Russian Federation on Administrative Offenses.