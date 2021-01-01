Today, at the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikot, a solemn ceremony was held to bring first-year cadets to the Oath of an officer of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation. On this significant day, more than 700 freshmen who successfully passed a serious competitive selection for admission to the university, voiced the sacred oath of allegiance to serve the people and the Fatherland.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Full State Counselor of the Russian Federation of the 1st Class Igor Zubov, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Khrapov, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation - Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Lieutenant-General of the Justice Sergey Lebedev, chiefs of units of the central apparatus of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Chief of the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikot Lieutenant General of the Police Igor Kalinichenko, veterans of the internal affairs bodies and the faculty of the University.

Arkady Gostev congratulated the freshmen on one of the most significant events in their lives. “Taking the Oath is a special, historically established ritual. It is a centuries-old professional tradition, embodying the obligations to the state and the people that an officer voluntarily assumes when entering the service. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is a reliable pillar of State power, the most important institution of law enforcement and public safety. Today, hundreds of thousands of police officers, remaining faithful to the Oath, honestly and conscientiously perform their professional duty, resist crime, protect the legitimate interests and rights of citizens. And for everyone who chooses to serve in the police, the first steps to the profession begin with this solemn oath. In the largest departmental university - Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikot there have been created all the conditions for mastering the necessary knowledge, skills, abilities, becoming qualified specialists, created a serious potential and a reliable basis for further career growth. The main thing is that regardless of the circumstances, the ranks assigned, the positions held, you always remain patriots, worthy citizens of your country, decent people, and vocation to serve the law and your people remains the main motive of your activities, the main link of moral values,” the Deputy-Minister emphasized.

The Chief of the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikot, Lieutenant-General of the Police Igor Kalinichenko, has noted that after completing the course of initial professional training, the cadets have already received the first knowledge about their future profession, got acquainted with the history and traditions of the internal affairs bodies, the basics of law enforcement and today confirm their choice to serve for the benefit of the Fatherland.

The guests of honor wished the cadets confidence on their life-path and firmness in achieving their goals.