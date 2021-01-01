“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev spoke at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the CIS member states. The event was held in the videoconference mode,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The MIA of Russia Chief stressed that, despite the restrictions imposed on the spread of coronavirus infection, the law enforcement agencies of the Commonwealth managed to maintain the achieved level of interaction. Currently, remote formats of holding multilateral and bilateral events are being tested and used. A joint secure information exchange infrastructure is being created using a specialized Multiservice Network. The current array of centralized records of the Interstate Information Bank is more than one hundred and twenty-eight million documents.

The Chief of the Russian Agency noted that under the influence of the pandemic, the process of digitalization of society intensified. Citizens switched to a remote mode of work and study, and therefore their activity on the Internet increased. Organizations began to use electronic platforms for the provision of services more often. All these factors led to a further increase in crimes committed with the use of information and telecommunication technologies. “In Russia, their number over the past two years has increased by one and a half times and continues to grow. The main part of such encroachments are frauds,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.

Joint counteraction to extremism, terrorism and illegal migration remains a priority area of cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the CIS countries. An important factor that can affect the state of public security in the Commonwealth and in the world as a whole is the situation in Afghanistan. According to the Russian Minister, in addition to the risks of terrorist and extremist activity, it is necessary to take into account the traditional influence of the Afghan factor on drug crime.

The growing narcotization of Ukraine, whose ports are used in the transit of Afghan opiates and the territory is used for manufacture of synthetic drugs in large quantities, is also a matter of concern.

“It should be noted that Russia continues to strictly adhere to the policy of preserving and strengthening the existing international system of drug control based on three basic conventions and other international documents. Our country resolutely opposes attempts aimed at undermining this system, including the legalization of drugs,” the Chief of the Russian delegation stated.

In the modern world, information and telecommunication technologies are being increasingly used by criminal elements to distribute narcotic drugs. Vladimir Kolokoltsev suggested that colleagues create an Interstate Register of Resources Distributing Prohibited Information on Drugs for the purpose of blocking them by the authorized bodies of the Commonwealth countries. In Russia, a similar register has existed since 2012.

Another significant factor of regional security is the migration component. As an example of practical cooperation in this area, the Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia mentioned the annual comprehensive operational-preventive operation “Illegal migrant”, and indicated readmission dialogue and exchange of information about CIS citizens who changed their identification data for entering the Commonwealth countries as promising areas for the development of cooperation in the field of combating the illegal migration.

The Chief of the Russian Agency paid special attention to the implementation of the Interstate Program of Joint Measures to Combat Crime for 2019-2023. Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that the already traditional operational-preventive event “Search” was held this year in two stages - from March 17 to 18 and from September 29 to September 30: “During the first stage, 250 criminals declared wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Police) of the CIS member states and 168 persons wanted for committing crimes in the Russian Federation were detained on the territory of Russia. The results of the second stage of the operation are currently being generalized”.

Also, within the framework of the interstate program, cooperation in the training, retraining and advanced training of personnel continues. Every year, more than seven hundred law enforcement officers of the Commonwealth countries are trained in educational organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia under the programs of higher and additional professional education. Taking into account the introduced anti-epidemic restrictions, educational organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia continue their scientific and methodological activities in a remote format.

Concluding his speech, the Minister said: “Despite the rapid transformation of modern crime and the emergence of new challenges and threats to regional stability, we manage to respond quickly to these changes through effective interstate cooperation to protect the citizens of our countries from unlawful encroachments”.

The powers of the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the CIS member states were transferred to the Chief of Police of the Republic of Armenia, Major-General of Police Vaha Ghazaryan.