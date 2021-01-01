To check the compliance of foreign citizens with the regime of stay on the territory of the Russian Federation, the police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Mytishchinskoye” inspected an apartment located on the Likhachevskoye highway in Dolgoprudny.
It was found that the 28-year-old apartment owner had registered 62 foreign nationals with the migration register, but had not provided them with temporary accommodation.
Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee by the investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court applied to the offender a preventive measure in the form of obligation to appear at the Police.
