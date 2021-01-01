In the Arzgirsky municipal district, a criminal case was instituted against a 55-year-old local resident suspected of committing fraud.
According to the investigation, the citizen provided false documents to the local state institution engaged in compulsory pension and social security support, according to which a pension and monthly payment were accrued to her as to a disabled person of the second group.
The woman received money for several years, and the total amount of damage amounted to about 900 thousand rubles.
The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division “Arzgirsky” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159.2 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.
