In the Amur Region, criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Blagoveschensky” on suspicion of committing fraud detained a 26-year-old local resident. 5 criminal cases have been instituted against the citizen. The total amount of damage resulting from his actions exceeded 32 million rubles.

Currently, it is established that the citizen was engaged in trading activities on one of the stock exchanges. Since August 2019, friends began turning to him with a request to help them earn money at the exchange. The man agreed, concluded investment contracts with them, created personal accounts on the stock exchange. Due to the fact that the Amur Region resident did not have time to conduct activities in all the accounts at the same time, he used the so-called “trading advisor”, a service of one of the companies that allowed automatic trading. This caused losses to his clients. Hiding this circumstance from them, the suspect secretly transferred all assets from the victims' accounts to his own, hoping to earn and return the money to them. However, his account was blocked for violations of the rules of the exchange. The citizen lost all investments, stopped communicating with depositors and left the city. The total damage to the victims exceeded 32.5 million rubles.

During the operational-search activities, the police established the identity of the offender, and also received information about his possible whereabouts. The man was found by criminal investigation officers in cooperation with SOBR operatives of the Rosgvardia Directorate in the town of Raichikhinsk, where he was hiding in the cellar of private house belonging to his relatives.

The Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Blagoveschensky” instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody was chosen. Currently the police established the involvement of the suspects in five episodes of criminal activity.

