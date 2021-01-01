“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts of the city of Moscow detained a 37-year-old Muscovite on suspicion of fictitious registration of citizens of the Russian Federation at the place of stay.

It is preliminarily established that the offender for a monetary reward carried out a mass fictitious registration in her apartment in the village of Rogovo of 562 citizens who had arrived from southern regions of Russia. In fact, these premises were empty. Even the “enterprising” woman herself lived elsewhere.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kurilovskoye” of the city of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 322.2 of the Russian Criminal Code. A measure of procedural coercion in the form of obligation to appear was chosen in respect of the suspect,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.