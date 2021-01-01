“Officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, together with colleagues from the Guryevsky District, suppressed the activities of the region's largest on-line store selling marijuana.

As established by the police, the offender had purchased a private house, in which he equipped a clandestine laboratory for the cultivation of cannabis and the production of drugs. The distribution was carried out in a contactless way through an online store on a trading platform in the shadow segment of the Internet.

A 35-year-old resident of the regional center was detained by operatives with the power support of the fighters of the special forces detachment “Grom”. More than 8.5 kilograms of narcotic plants and marijuana, equipment for growing hemp, as well as computer equipment were seized.

On the territory of the cities of Baltiysk and Svetlogorsk in the coastal zone, caches with narcotics were found. In addition, a 29-year-old courier was detained, whose duties included receiving wholesale batches of drugs, packing them and arranging caches in the Kaliningrad Region.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the suspect on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and parts 2, 3 and 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

The court chose for the alleged organizer of the illegal activities a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, his accomplice is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.