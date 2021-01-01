“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, via video-conference, introduced to the personnel of the Federal Territory of “Sirius” the new Chief - Colonel of the Police Aleksandr Kulikov,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Minister noted that the newly appointed Chief had begun his professional career in the internal affairs bodies almost thirty years ago. A significant part of his work biography is associated with the Voronezh Region, where after graduating from a militia school, he worked as an investigator in one of the district divisions. Aleksandr Kulikov has gained extensive practical and managerial experience, heading the units of the criminal block, as well as territorial bodies at the district level in two constituent entities of the Russian Federation, so he knows well the organization of the activities of each service of this important link in the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The department is given increased attention by the central office of the Ministry. “A recent targeted inspection revealed a number of systemic violations. The work of the operational units is not properly organized. I understand all the difficulties associated with adaptation in a new region, but even in such conditions, an almost “zero” result is unacceptable and objectively cannot be justified. There is no time for a long start,” the Minister stated.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed the importance of a careful analysis of the situation in the region as a whole and outlined a number of key areas. This is, first of all, the solving of crimes and the insuring of law and order.

“Special attention should be paid to the work organization in the duty unit, ensuring a timely response to incoming reports of crimes. Your authority among residents and their level of trust in the police in general directly depend on this,” the Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia said.

The Federal Territory “Sirius” has a special status, which determines the specifics of the created division. “There are more than five hundred objects of the tourist cluster, an amusement park... In the holiday season, the number of temporary residents increases to one hundred thousand people. Their safety on the streets and in other public places acquires particular importance. It is necessary to increase the number of technical means operating in automatic mode and allowing to control the situation in places of mass stay of citizens,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized.

Now the procedure of public authorities formation is underway in the territory, and in the near future the preparation of legal documents regulating various spheres of public life will begin. The Minister demanded that Aleksandr Kulikov immediately get involved in this work to introduce the most effective tools for organizing preventive activities: “Any practical, methodological assistance through the units of the central office or the Krasnodar GA will be provided”.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia also focused on the importance of a competently built HR work: “The approach adopted for the formation of the team was non-standard, the personnel selected from different regions. Of course, it takes time to achieve coherent and effective operation. In such circumstances, the role of managers at all levels becomes exceptionally important. It is necessary to maintain the moral and psychological climate, delve into the problems of each employee, take responsibility for creating proper working conditions, pay close attention to improving the professional training level”.

Addressing the Chief of the MIA of Russia Division for the Federal Territory of “Sirius”, Vladimir Kolokoltsev said: “Aleksandr Nikolaevich, the task in front of you is not easy - to correct the mistakes of your predecessor and restore order in the Division. In your previous position, you have established yourself as a thoughtful leader capable of making weighted decisions. The experience behind your shoulders is huge. I hope that you will quickly assess the operational situation and the situation within the team and will be able to organize the effective activities of the division”.

In his response, Aleksandr Kulikov assured the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation that the team entrusted to him would cope with the tasks set.