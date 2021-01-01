Officers of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region sent to the court criminal cases on the fact of smuggling timber to the People's Republic of China.

According to investigators, the organized group in order to minimize costs and maximize profits for subsequent enrichment, acting on behalf of a commercial firm, in the period from March 2014 to June 2017, intentionally, for mercenary motives, using documents that confirmed the legality of the illegally harvested wood, organized the acquisition, storage, transportation for subsequent sale as well as the actual sale of the illegally harvested softwood lumber worth more than 678 million rubles in accordance with the rates established by the Government of the Russian Federation within the framework of foreign economic contracts concluded between the company in the person of the general director, who was a front person, and non-residents.

During this period, within the framework of the execution of foreign economic contracts for the purpose of illegal movement across the customs border of the Customs Union, the organized group made a customs declaration of softwood timber with a total market value of more than 681 million rubles, submitting electronically to the Irkutsky and Usolsky customs posts of the Irkutsk customs declarations for goods in the amount of more than 1 thousand pieces and sets of accompanying documents, containing false information about timber producers who in reality did not supply timber. Subsequently, the timber was moved through the customs post of Zabaikalsk of the Chita customs.

The police brought to criminal responsibility a 39-year-old resident of the regional center, a native of China, as well as a 33-year-old Irkutsk resident. In the framework of the criminal case, complex handwriting, technical and commodity forensic examinations were conducted to establish the market value of lumber moved to the PRC, as well as the value of illegally harvested wood according to declarations for goods seized from customs authorities.

The materials of the criminal case made fifty-eight volumes. The accused during the investigation gave contradictory testimony, exposing each other in the crimes committed.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Oktyabrsky District of the city of Irkutsk approved the indictment on the facts of committing crimes under part 1 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Smuggling of strategically important resources on a large scale”, part 3 of Article 191.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Acquisition for the purpose of sale and sale of knowingly illegally harvested wood on an especially large scale”. With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.