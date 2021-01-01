The Investigation unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted against two residents, aged thirty-three, on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendants, acting as part of an organized group, together with three residents, the criminal case against whom was already investigated and sent to court, had concluded with the victims contracts of participation in a housing construction cooperatives engaged in the construction of apartment buildings in the Prikubansky intra-city district of the city of Krasnodar. Having received money from the victims, the offenders disposed of it at their discretion, the assumed obligations to provide apartments were not fulfilled.

It was established that in two cases the houses were built without permits, at present their construction is not completed. One of the facilities is completed, but not commissioned.

As a result of the unlawful activities of the defendants, 880 participants of housing construction cooperatives suffered a damage totaling over five hundred million rubles. To guarantee measures of compensating the damage, the court, at the request of the investigator, seized property belonging to the defendants worth in total more than 630 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, the court selected for the offenders a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct to allow them to complete their connect the utilities in existing problem facilities.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated part of the article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.