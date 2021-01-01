“In the Neryungrinsky District of the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic, police officers suppressed illegal mining of natural gold.

The police found out that the executive director of a gold mining enterprise during the year mined natural gold at a deposit, located 150 kilometers away from the administrative center. The work was conducted in violation of the rules establishing the procedure for the turnover of precious metals, as well as the terms of the license. There was no technical design at the mine.

It was established that the offender used special equipment of several contractors who were not aware of the illegal nature of this activity.

investigators of the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part five of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

On the territory of the deposit and rotational village, operatives of the units for economic security and combating the corruption with the participation of the FSB of Russia found about one and a half kilograms of illegally mined natural gold, the total value of which exceeded 5.5 million rubles.

In addition, documents, heavy vehicles as well as other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case have been seized.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The seized precious metal will be turned into state revenue. The preliminary investigation continues.

The events were held with the participation of the Rosgvardia,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.