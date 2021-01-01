Today, the International Conference on Countering the Spread of the Ideology of Extremism was held in the mode of video conferencing at the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Y. Kikot.

The event was attended by State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov, Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism Oleg Ilyinykh, Chief of the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Y. Kikot Igor Kalinichenko, officers of the law enforcement authorities of the Russian Federation, the Republics of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China, Arab Republic of Egypt, Republic of Indonesia and Turkmenistan.

The conference was also attended by representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, representatives of educational and research organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, experts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Opening the conference, Igor Zubov noted the importance of preserving interethnic and interfaith harmony in the face of growing threats, challenges to security and stability of most states in the world.

Oleg Ilyinykh focused the attention of the conference participants on the essence and content of the concept of “extremism,” the impact of this dangerous negative social phenomenon on the situation in various countries, the links of extremism with terrorism and organized crime.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies of foreign countries spoke at the event, who shared the concern about the increasing threat of the spread of the ideology of extremism and indicated their readiness to actively participate in the organization of international cooperation in this area of activity.

Support for the proposals made at the conference was expressed by representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

As a result of the conference, a resolution was adopted.