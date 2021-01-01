“Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Ingushetia completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against the organizer of the crypto farm. The suspect has been charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 165 of the RF Criminal Code.

The illegal activities were suppressed in December last year by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Ingushetia in cooperation with the Republican Department of the FSB of Russia, the Rosgvardia and the Department of Economic Security of the energy company.

The crypto farm was discovered in the village of Troitskaya. It consisted of 190 special devices designed for cryptocurrency mining, as well as a transformer substation. The total cost of the equipment, according to preliminary estimates, exceeds five million rubles.

Connection to the electric grid bypassed the electricity metering device and was conducted according to a scheme that did not correspond to the contract for energy supply at this address. The damage caused to the energy company exceeded 1.7 million rubles.

The alleged organizer, a 32-year-old resident of a neighboring republic, has been identified and confessed about the circumstances of committing the unlawful act. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Sunzhensky District Court of the Republic of Ingushetia for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.