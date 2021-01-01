During operational-preventive activities, police precinct officers of the Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of citizens of a neighboring country at the place of stay.

It follows from the materials of the criminal case that in the period from July to September of this year, a local resident without a criminal record born in 1991 illegally registered with the migration register sixty-eight residents of neighboring countries at the place of her residence in the apartment of a multi-storey building. She was not planning to provide those citizens with accommodation.

During the interview, the woman explained that she had been warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of migration laws, but still committed the offense. The woman pleaded guilty in full and explained that she had rendered that service for a monetary reward.

Currently a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation” has been instituted against the suspect. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to three years.