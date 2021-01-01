Investigators of the East Siberian Linear Department on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia found that six residents of the Irkutsk Region as part of an organized group in the period from 2014 to 2019, using controlled firms, including those registered to front persons, knowingly, illegally acquired, stored and processed illegally harvested wood in the form of softwood and hardwood lumber with a volume of more than 97 thousand cubic meters worth about 470 million rubles. Subsequently, members of the organized crime group exported the illegally harvested wood, within the framework of concluded international contracts, to the countries of Central and Southeast Asia, and, at their own discretion, disposed of the proceeds from the sale of wood amounting to more than 290 million rubles, which had been introduced into legal economic turnover through controlled firms.

The East Siberian Transport Prosecutor approved an indictment on the facts of committing crimes under part 3 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation; two episodes of crimes under Part 3 of Article 191.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation; 2 episodes of crimes under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 173.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation; paragraphs “a” and “b” of part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The criminal case has been sent to the Sayansky City Court of the Irkutsk Region for consideration on the merits. With respect to one of the defendants a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of house arrest, and the rest are on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.