The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Pyatigorsk received a message about the theft of funds belonging to a 42-year-old local resident. The victim explained that the man with whom she had been previously living, borrowed from her a million rubles for business development. The citizen wanted to buy vegetables in Pyatigorsk and sell them in Moscow. Later, the man asked for a loan of two more million. To fully convince the woman that the offender would return the money, he wrote a receipt.

After a while, when the man stopped communicating and did not return the money at the prescribed time, the woman realized that she had been deceived, and turned to the Division of Internal Affairs.

During the work on the statement, criminal investigation officers established the whereabouts of the man. Operatives took the 37-year-old citizen to the Department of Internal Affairs, where he confessed to the crime. The man explained that from the start he had no intentions of organizing a business and spent the three million rubles given by the victim on his own needs.

The criminal case was instituted on the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.