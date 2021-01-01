The incident occurred in the Volodarsky District of Bryansk. According to the applicant’s statement to the police, unknown offenders stole 1,980 kilograms of brass and 7,340 kilograms of copper belonging to him. Scrap metal stored in a tented trailer on the territory of the closed metal scrap reception point. The owner did not check the safety of his property for a long time and found the loss only a couple of months later. He estimated the damage caused at 2,770,000 rubles.

During the operational-search activities, police officers established involvement in the theft of a previously convicted 57-year-old resident of Bryansk and his 36-year-old friend, who previously had no problems with the law.

The suspects admitted that they were repairing a nearby hangar and saw the moment of unloading. When no-one came for the products either the next day or a week later, they decided to open the trailer. The stolen metal was taken out by the men and sold at several metal reception points.

The suspects were prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.