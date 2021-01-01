At the end of this September, a number of media published information that the draft law “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On the Procedure for Leaving the Russian Federation and Entering the Russian Federation” (No. 1231732-7) provides for a number of novelties. Journalists reported that the innovations included the introduction of the practice of confiscating foreign passports from citizens in cases when they participate in criminal proceedings as suspects or defendants, convicted of a crime, and evade the fulfillment of obligations imposed by the court.

We inform you that in this case, the journalists who analyzing the draft have been inattentive when comparing the texts of the current Federal Law and the amendments proposed by the draft. The norm for the seizure of foreign passports in the above-mentioned cases is already in force and is provided for in Article 18 of Federal Law No. 114-FZ of August 15, 1996 “On the procedure for leaving the Russian Federation and entering the Russian Federation”.

The amendments proposed by the draft law to Article 18 of the above-mentioned Federal Law are only clarifying the nature of some procedural aspects of implementing the norms on restricting the right of Russian citizens to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in terms of transferring the foreign passport for storage when a citizen is admitted to information of particular importance or top-secret information classified as a state secret. Also, Article 18 is supplemented by a norm that empowers the bodies of inquiry of the federal enforcement authority and its territorial bodies to seize a foreign passport.

Thus, in the event of the entry into force of the amendments proposed by the draft, the Russian Federal Bailiff Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will not have additional grounds for the seizure of a foreign passport as part of the activities to impose restrictions on the departure of a citizen in enforcement proceedings.

Also, journalists were inaccurate in the description of the provided by the draft expansion of the number of grounds for recognizing foreign passports to be invalid.

The project proposes to provide for a list of such grounds: loss of passport, change of personal data of the owner, expiration of its validity, death of the owner, termination of citizenship of the Russian Federation of the owner, cancellation of the decision to acquire the citizenship of the Russian Federation by the owner, and others.